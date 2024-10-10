Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / I think Google Messages could about to change for the better – here’s why

NewsSmartphonesGoogle
News

I think Google Messages could about to change for the better – here’s why

These changes - spotted in the app code - will change a bunch of things functionally and cosmetically

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham
Google Messages

It seems like the Google Messages app for your smartphone is about to change for the better and I think it could be one of the best changes to texting in a long, long time.

These changes – spotted in the app code – will change a bunch of things functionally and cosmetically.

In a Google Messages group chat, the name of the SIM card you’re using will be shown. That’s mega useful if you’re a dual-SIM or SIM plus eSIM user using their phone for work and business for example.

This ace feature will only work in group chats for now – I’d like to see it come to individual text threads though. It could be really useful for those running their own business for example.

Chat bubbles are also set to appear differently in conversations too, which is great. Each bit of conversation will now have its own bubble as opposed to being part of the same bubble. That means it’ll be way easier to track down particular texts you have received.

A person’s profile pic will also become clickable so you can see a bigger version, too. It doesn’t seem like this will work for groups. What isn’t clear is whether you’ll be able to view more info about that person or just see a bigger image.

The upcoming tweaks were spotted by Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug.

Profile image of Dan Grabham Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief

About

Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website.  Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio.

Areas of expertise

Computing, mobile, audio, smart home