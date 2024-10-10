I think Google Messages could about to change for the better – here’s why

It seems like the Google Messages app for your smartphone is about to change for the better and I think it could be one of the best changes to texting in a long, long time.

These changes – spotted in the app code – will change a bunch of things functionally and cosmetically.

In a Google Messages group chat, the name of the SIM card you’re using will be shown. That’s mega useful if you’re a dual-SIM or SIM plus eSIM user using their phone for work and business for example.

This ace feature will only work in group chats for now – I’d like to see it come to individual text threads though. It could be really useful for those running their own business for example.

Chat bubbles are also set to appear differently in conversations too, which is great. Each bit of conversation will now have its own bubble as opposed to being part of the same bubble. That means it’ll be way easier to track down particular texts you have received.

A person’s profile pic will also become clickable so you can see a bigger version, too. It doesn’t seem like this will work for groups. What isn’t clear is whether you’ll be able to view more info about that person or just see a bigger image.

The upcoming tweaks were spotted by Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug.