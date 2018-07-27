How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reveal, and everything you need to know

It's been a busy couple of months for leaks, and like many smartphones of late, we already know so much about the Galaxy Note 9 before its official debut. Or, at least, we think we know – but a lot of strong sources have been sharing images and specs.

Leaked renders show a Galaxy Note 9 that's nearly identical to the Galaxy Note 8, which is no surprise given how closely the Galaxy S9 followed the mould of the Galaxy S8. The bottom bezel on the Galaxy Note 9 does appear to be a smidge smaller, however, and the rear fingerprint sensor has been separated from the dual-camera module.

Rumours suggest a 6.4in Quad HD Super AMOLED display, just a notch higher than the 6.3in stunner on the Note 8, with an Exynos 9810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip (depending on region) powering the thing and a sizable 6GB RAM alongside.

And it should be a battery life beast, as well: rumours claim a 4,000mAh cell within, just like the Huawei P20 Pro, and Samsung has been teasing a beefy battery as well. The S Pen stylus will reportedly pack Bluetooth connectivity this time around, too, bringing some new perks along for the ride.

There's no suggestion of price just yet, but given the hearty £869 asking price for the Note 8 and the myriad tweaks and improvements this time around, we wouldn't be surprised with £899 or higher. It's not going to be cheap.

Given the surprising mention of a 1 August online reveal for a new Galaxy device, it's possible that we'll see an official look at the Galaxy Note 9 before the proper 9 August debut. That is, unless Samsung is teasing a totally different device...