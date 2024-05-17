A Grand Theft Auto VI release date window has been confirmed by Rockstar
After releasing the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, Rockstar Games kept quiet about the game's release. We finally know it's coming next year
Over a decade after Grand Theft Auto V first released on console, Rockstar Games is launching the much anticipated GTA VI. The game developers released a trailer for the upcoming title at the end of 2023, but kept quiet about when the game would launch. Now, we finally know when the game is being released – and it’s coming next year.
In Take-Two’s earnings report for Q2 2024, Rockstar Games revealed that the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released next year. The report highlighted “a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.” That means we know the game is coming in the autumn now, rather than just “any time” in 2025. It’s still a little vague, but is the closest we’ve got to a release date so far.
While we don’t know everything about the game, there are a few things we learned from the trailer. The sixth numbered game in the series is officially returning to the Miami-inspired Vice City. It first featured in the PS2 game over two decades ago. GTA officially has its first female protagonist in its campaign, and the game seems to be inspired by real events. Game footage based on news clips appeared in the trailer.
With Grand Theft Auto V now having sold more than 200 million copies, a new GTA is a big deal. We expect the new game will prove just as popular, and now we know when to expect it. When we get a more concrete release date, we’ll let you know.