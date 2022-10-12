Grab a discounted Pixel 6a with free Pixel Buds during the Prime sale

While the Pixel 7 line-up is just hot off the press from Google, let’s not forget about the humble Pixel 6a. This budget-friendly device packs all your favourite Pixel features into a more affordable device. And you can now nab one for a bargain price, with a freebie thrown in for good measure.

During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, the Pixel 6a is reduced by £50 to just £350, rather than the RRP of £400. You’ll also get a pair of the Pixel Buds A-Series, worth £80, thrown in for no extra cost. While you’ll find the Pixel 6a reduced by £50 on the Google Store too, Amazon takes charge by offering up the pair of wireless earbuds. It’s a deal you don’t want to miss!

This wallet-cutting stunner boasts 5G, Google’s own Tensor chipset, a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a dual 12MP camera array on the rear, and an 8MP selfie snapper. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4410mAh battery. There’s 18W charging speeds, but no fast-charging on this device.

Pixel 6a will look familiar, too, adopting the recognisable camera bar from the bigger brothers in the Pixel 6 line-up. This brings the same stunning camera performance down to this cheaper device. The Pixel 6a can snap some stunning photos. And with Google’s own silicon chips inside, you’ll never struggle with performance on this budget option. We gave the Pixel 6a five stars out of five in our review.

And since you’re getting the Pixel Buds A-Series thrown in for free, let’s talk about them. These rounded truly wireless earbuds feature a touchpad on each bud, rapid pairing, IPX4 water resistance, five hours of battery with a further 24 in the case, and 12mm dynamic drivers. These earbuds offer a clear and balanced sound, pairing perfectly with your Pixel smartphone. We gave the Pixel Buds four stars out of five in our review.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2022, the Prime Early Access event is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.