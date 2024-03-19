Google’s Pixel Tablet down to $399 in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Looking for a new top tablet? If you’re in the Android camp, there are plenty of options to pick from. But Google’s latest Pixel Tablet stands out from the crowd, doubling as a smart display with a hub. And the device is more compelling than ever, thanks to this deal in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale that sees it return to its lowest price.

During the sale, you can bag Google’s Pixel Tablet for its lowest price of $399 on Amazon US. That gets you the 128GB model in any available colour. It makes the tablet $100/20% cheaper than its usual $500 price – not too shabby. The 256GB model is also reduced – down by 25% to $449 from $600.

The Pixel Tablet comes with the charging dock included. When the tablet is in the dock, Hub Mode is invoked, which basically turns the device into a Google Nest smart display. The Speaker Dock has beefy speakers for showing video content and playing music. There’s also an Apple Home app-style panel for changing your lighting or changing other smart home settings. Chromecast is also built into the tablet, so you can easily play content from your phone on the dock.

Google’s Pixel Tablet packs an 11-inch 2560 x 1600, 500 nit display featuring over 4 million pixels. The tablet runs the Google-designed Tensor G2 chipset (with Titan M2 security chip). This gets paired with 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage. The device also boasts up to 12 hours of battery life. You’ll find 8MP cameras on the front and back, three mics, USB-C for charging, and Wi-Fi 6 for speedy browsing. There’s even a fingerprint sensor in the power button.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home