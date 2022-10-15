The Premier League on Amazon Prime: fixtures and how to watch for free

Following the Premier League can feel like a constant struggle, and we’re not talking about the end result. Once, all games could be viewed on, dare we say it, a single subscription. Now, a number of services vie for the 12-24 month contracts of the average football fan.

UK broadcast rights will be worth £5 billion between 2022 and 2025, says The Athletic, so it’s little wonder why so many want in on the action. Sky Sports (£18 per month for over 400 games) and BT Sport (£16-41 per month) are the UK’s two major Premier League players. In 2018, though, Amazon bought the rights to air 20 games throughout the season, a deal which runs until 2025.

Only five Premier League gameweeks remain until the World Cup begins in Qatar, which promises to be a spectacle for those who’ve remained blissfully unaware of the myriad of controversies surrounding the tournament. While the World Cup will have supporters of England and Wales cramming into warm pubs over public parks, it also runs amok on this year’s Premier League fixtures. We’ll probably complain about that again closer to the time. For now, Amazon Prime members are in for a treat as this week’s fixtures come at no extra cost.

Which fixtures will be shown on Prime?

Premier League games are available for Prime members in the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. Nine of those games take place this week (18-20 October). Another 11 will air on Boxing Day 2022.

On Tuesday 18 October, Brighton will take on Nottingham while Crystal Palace face Wolves. Both games kick off at 7pm GMT.

The next day (19 October), Bournemouth vs Southampton, Brentford vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs West Ham and Newcastle vs Everton, all kicking off at 7:30pm. At 8.15, Manchester United face-off against Tottenham.

On Thursday 20 October, it’s Fulham vs Aston Villa at 7:30pm, and Leicester vs Leeds at 8:15pm.

Manchester City and Arsenal miss out this gameweek. Sorry Saka and Haaland fans.

How can I watch?

The Prime Video app will host all matches under its ‘live and upcoming events’ option.

Alternatively, a link can be found by navigating from the Amazon homepage to Prime Video, where ‘live and upcoming events’ will be available. Searching for ‘Premier League’ on the Prime Video app or Amazon homepage will also do the job.

How much does it cost?

Nothing, sort of. Current Prime account holders can watch this week’s fixtures at no extra cost. For non-Prime customers, a monthly membership costs £7.99, or £79 for the year, which includes access to free next-day deliveries and exclusive Amazon shows.

For those who’ve never shelled out for premium Amazon or have an email address that hasn’t been linked to an Amazon account, then all games are available to watch as part of a handy 30-day free trial.

What can I watch it on?

Whether planning to watch at home or ignore daily responsibilities on the move, Premier League matches on Prime are essentially available on every single device imaginable. Sorry, Xbox 360 or pre-2014 Roku enthusiasts.

Sport is supported on Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablet and on over 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app. Sport is also compatible with set top boxes and media players, such as Google Chromecast and BT TV, Sky Q, NOW TV and Apple TV, smart TVs and phones running iOS and Android.