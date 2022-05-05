Google Pixel Buds Pro could land with ANC and spatial audio

Google may be secretly working on a new pair of top-end earphones, according to a fresh leak. The rumoured Pixel Buds Pro could bring active noise cancellation to the firm’s true wireless in-ears – and might also add spatial audio into the mix.

The addition of ANC seems like a given for any flagship model, and would be a first for a pair of Google-badged ‘buds. The tech didn’t make the cut for the Pixel Buds A-Series, which sit at the affordable end of the price spectrum. It and the (now delisted) 2020 Pixel Buds made do with Adaptive Sound, which boosted volume based on ambient noise.

Spatial audio is more of an unknown. Apple brought it into the mainstream with the AirPods Pro, and Google is currently working to bake support for it into Android 13. It would make sense for any new, Google-badged ‘buds to support it. The firm bought 3D audio startup Dysonics back in 2021, so it certainly has access to the technology. Android supports Bluetooth Low Energy now too, so there’s a chance this might also feature.

News of the new in-ears comes via serial smartphone leaker Jon Prosser, who has a solid track record when it comes to pre-release predictions.

Google Pixel Buds Pro coming 🔜



Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 3, 2022

According to the rumours, the Pixel Buds Pro will arrive in four colours: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello and Fog. Those names don’t quite line up with the current Pixel Buds A-Series, which can be picked up in Clearly White, Quite Mint and Almost Black hues. If the report is accurate, perhaps Google will jazz up the names before launch.

Where would the pixel Buds Pro fit in?

The original, tethered Pixel Buds were a bit of a head-scratcher, arriving as the rest of the audio world was waking up to true wireless in-ears. Google quickly caught on, though, and the updated version was an all-round improvement. The more affordable A-Series followed later and found the sweet spot between features and price. A ‘Pro’-level pair would give Google a direct competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro, and the growing number of ANC-equipped in-ears from more traditional audio brands.

There’s no talk yet over when we can expect the Pixel Buds 2 to turn up. Google I/O is just a few weeks away, but that event usually focuses on software. If Google does announce them there, it would be a pretty big surprise. Instead we’re expecting a reveal later in the year, possibly alongside the Pixel 7 and rumoured Pixel Fold foldable phone.