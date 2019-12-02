This glorious Apple Watch 3 deal is sticking around for Cyber Monday

The Apple Watch is often seen as the cream of the smartwatch crop, but that’s precisely why they don’t come cheap. Or rather, they don’t come cheap unless you happen to stumble across a stupendous Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal like the one currently being served up by Currys.

The electronics retailer has extended its ridiculous Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Cyber Monday, meaning you can get the versatile smartwatch for just £199 - that’s a saving of £80, which is a pretty hefty discount where Apple products are concerned.

Sure, it might not be the latest version of the Apple Watch, but the Series 3 was where the company really kicked things into gear by adding a nipper Dual Core processor, support for Siri, a much improved 18-hour battery, and more comprehensive fitness and heart-rate monitoring thanks to a built-in GPS and altimeter.

In fact, the Series 3 actually packs most of the same software as the Series 4, so unless you’re a real stickler for hardware, you’ll be getting a lot of the same functionality for a fraction of the price. Sound good? We thought it might - here’s the deal!