Get your game on without sacrificing performance￼

Why choose between protection and performance when you can have both?

Does this sound familiar? You know that gamers are constantly targeted by malware, exploits and attempts at account theft, but you also know that security software has a reputation for slowing down your gaming rig. When you’re serious about games, slowdowns can decree whether you win or lose an online match – but they’re not as serious as having malicious software ruin a perfect gaming moment, or worse: preventing you from accessing your Steam, Epic or EA account or having someone get their hands on your in-game purchases or payment details.

The good news is that you can protect yourself against these threats without compromising on your gaming performance. Kaspersky’s new security software is engineered to protect your device without slowing it down and without issuing annoying pop-ups that can easily distract you from that perfect shot.

The scariest stuff isn’t on your screen

For gamers, some of the security threats online are more dangerous than any final level boss. For example in late 2021, Kaspersky researchers discovered a new advanced Trojan called BloodyStealer; it was being sold on darknet forums and used to steal gamers’ accounts on the biggest gaming platforms. And earlier this year, researchers discovered a vulnerability in Dark Souls III that could be used to gain control of a player’s computer.

There are plenty of other examples: these days, having a gaming account means being the potential victim of hacks, security breaches and every other scam in the bad guys’ playbook. You wouldn’t jump into an online battlefield without body armour or venture into a dungeon without weapons, but every day gamers are doing the real-world equivalent.

Kaspersky’s got your back

In addition to protecting you and your accounts from exploits and malicious software, Kaspersky is also here to help you live your best digital life by making everyday stuff easier, safer and more secure.

Kaspersky security generates super-strong passwords that make your many gaming accounts extremely hard to hack, syncing them across all your devices so you can get fast and safe access to everything everywhere. Kaspersky Plus includes a premium unlined VPN to secure your Wi-Fi traffic when you’re out and about, delivering lightning-fast connections with total privacy. And it can remove unwanted and potentially performance-killing files and data from all your devices too.

That’s some serious security, but it won’t affect your gaming performance: Kaspersky has engineered its latest consumer solutions to deliver maximum protection without dragging down your CPU. Just ask speedrunner Xiae, whose Doom Eternal speedrun broke a world record with a time of just one hour, eight minutes and 52 seconds – with Kaspersky protecting his PC the whole way through.

Protection that never sleeps

Kaspersky security never sleeps. Kaspersky Plus constantly monitors the Internet and dark web for data leaks and security breaches, for new exploits and vulnerabilities, for new attacks and new malware. That means it’s constantly updating its threat database and protection, not just against automated attacks but also against cybercriminals’ frauds and fakes. It can also check your existing passwords to make sure they’re strong enough and create better ones if they aren’t.

In addition to its powerful protection, Kaspersky security also includes a suite of tools that can help you tune up your PC including Quick Startup, PC Speed-up and Disk Space Cleanup. Its Game and Do Not Disturb modes activate automatically when you game, work or stream movies to ensure you don’t get interrupted or suffer from performance issues, and stalkerware protection, webcam protection and mic protection ensure that the only people who can see or hear you are the people you choose to connect with.

If you go for Kaspersky Premium, you get all the protection and safety features of Kaspersky Standard and Plus as well as priority phone and chat services, premium tech support, remote expert installation and personal PC health checks. There’s also a clever and useful feature called Identity Protection Wallet, which stores copies of your most personal data – such as your passport or driving licence – and encrypts it so that only you can access it. And if you’re a parent, your package also includes a year’s free subscription to Kaspersky Safe Kids to keep the rest of your family safe and secure too.

This isn’t an app. It’s an ecosystem

If you’ve used Kaspersky security products in the past, you’ll see that the new Kaspersky security looks very different. That’s because it’s evolved to become something even bigger and even more essential than a PC anti-virus app: it’s an entire security ecosystem that’s designed to offer safety and security across multiple platforms and multiple devices, offering constant and up-to-date protection against every kind of security threat from software to scammers.

That’s good news for every kind of PC user, but it’s particularly great for gamers: you no longer need to choose between protection and speed, because Kaspersky delivers ultimate protection without slowing you down for a millisecond. Think of it as God Mode for the real world.