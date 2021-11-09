Get a free Echo Dot with this epic early Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday 2021 deals in style this week, and arguably the top offer available right now sees the excellent Echo Dot smart speaker available in a 2-for-1 bargain that’s not likely to last.

That’s right, buy one Echo Dot for the already discounted price of £37.98 and get a second one thrown in absolutely free! The deal is for the 3rd gen Echo Dot in neutral Charcoal Fabric and Amazon really upgraded not only the audio quality but also the look of the Echo Dot with this model, helping it blend in slickly wherever you put it.

Just use the code ECHODOT2FOR1 at check out to grab the discount and get your free Echo Dot today.

But it’s smart functionality where Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Dot really shines. The device works with a spectacular range of services and smart home products, so you can ask it to do everything from check the football scores, playing your favourite songs on Spotify, or dimming the lights of a Philips Hue system.

It’s no slouch as a speaker, either, with the Echo Dot delivering super crisp Alexa responses and audio playback courtesy of the 1.6-inch speaker housed under that sophisticated fabric exterior.

We’ve given the Echo Dot a number of 5 star reviews over the years, so rest assured this is a top-quality piece of tech up for grabs. And with this amazing offer netting you not one but two Echo Dots, it’s a perfect way to either start or expand your smart home set-up just in time for the holiday season – or a brilliant gift to give if you’re feeling generous!

