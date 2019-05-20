Gear up for the great outdoors with the new issue of Stuff magazine

Name us a sadder sight than people working out in the gym on a Saturday night? We’ll wait.
Seriously, summer is here and no matter what the time Mother Nature has given you the world’s biggest outdoor health club for unlimited adventures with no monthly subscription.
And so the July issue of Stuff has landed just in time for you to gear up for the great outdoors, getting fit anywhere, anytime with the best kit to tame the wild – and hopefully land you a personal best.
As well as tech for everything from micro-adventures to local park boot camps, triathlons and mountain treks, we’ve got the latest trackers, sports watches, footwear and apparel from Garmin, Polar and Under Armour to ensure you at least look the part. Plus expert tips to help you get more from your escapes.
SUMMER SUMMER SUMMERTIME
Parties in the park need a Bluetooth speaker so we instructed the help of one of the most accomplished songwriters in pop to pick out the perfect boomboxes for your tunes – some even come with built-in disco lights if that’s your thing (yes, we’re judging).
It’s not only law abiding citizens that love the warmer weather; we’re entering peak burglary season, so to give you a helping hand with catching the criminal fraternity in the act we tested three of the leading outdoor security cameras from Nest, Arlo and Hive.
The iPad Mini is back and the old school slate promising new tricks gets the full Stuff review treatment. There’s a virtual reality double whammy with Nintendo’s playful Labo VR and the wireless Oculus Quest, we also check out OLED TV alternatives from Samsung and LG.
You’ll find no fewer than 190 Stuff star-rated reviews in this very issue.
HOT HOT HEAT
A scalding Hot Stuff section brings you Oppo’s flash new 5G phone, Acer’s ConceptD computers for creatives, Urbanista’s truly wireless earbuds and how to get your hands on the official Sega Mega Drive Mini when it arrives in September.
If you’ve any saliva left we also preview Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – a proper story driven single-player-only game arriving later this year as everyone prepares to feel the full Force of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in cinemas.
Pick up Stuff from all good supermarkets and newsagents, online through the Kelsey Media Store where you’ll also find subscription special offers, online through Pocketmags or digital editions courtesy of our friends at Readly.