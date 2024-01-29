Fossil is done making smartwatches, here’s what it means if you own one

Despite being one of the biggest players in the Android smartwatch market, it’s time to say goodbye to Fossil’s foray into the arena. After a period of hush-hush and rampant speculation, the company has finally thrown in the towel on its Wear OS smartwatch line.

Remember the Gen 6 release from 2021? Well, hold onto it if you’ve got one because it’s now a piece of history. Fossil has confirmed there won’t be a Gen 7, or any other successors for that matter. But don’t toss your Fossil smartwatch into the tech graveyard just yet. The company promises to keep the updates rolling out for its smartwatches for a few more years. So, at least there’s some solace in knowing your smartwatch won’t turn into a fancy bracelet overnight.

Why the sudden exit, you ask? Well, Fossil’s been a bit like a submarine lately – submerged and silent about their smartwatch strategy. According to a spokesperson, the decision was a strategic move to bid adieu to the smartwatch business. The brand is shifting its focus back to what it does best – traditional watches, jewellery, and leather goods.

Fossil’s smartwatches, while not marathon runners in the battery life race, were definitely some of the best-dressed tech on the market. The brand’s departure from the smartwatch scene is a bit of a heartbreaker for tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Here’s to remembering the Fossil smartwatch era – short, sweet, and undeniably stylish.

