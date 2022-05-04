Family Guy meets Mario Kart in Apple Arcade’s new racing game￼

We’ve entered the traditionally quiet time of the year for new game releases, but if you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber you’re about to get a load of new stuff to play.

The most interesting addition to Apple’s lineup is Warped Kart Racers, a kart racer in which you’ll get behind the wheel as characters from 20th Television’s most famous animated shows, including Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites. Because who hasn’t always wanted Stewie Griffin and Hank Hill to face off on the tarmac?

There are 20 racers to choose from and 16 courses that can be taken on in a single-player campaign, or online in eight-player races. Warped Kart Racers launches on May 20.

And that’s not it for new titles. Coming first on May 6 is Badland Party, the next entry in the generally very good Badland series. You’ll still be side-scrolling through vibrant 2D levels that really pop on your iPhone’s OLED, but this game is designed to be played with others. Up to four players can join in locally or online, although solo players are still catered for thanks to an AI companion who’ll join you on your adventure.

This month will also see two new games added to Apple Arcade’s App Store Greats section: Goat Simulator+ on May 13 and Pro Darts 2022+

If you don’t already subscribe to Apple Arcade, you can do so here. And you can read our guide to the best Apple Arcade games to play today here.