Everything you need to know about Philips' new TVs and earphones

Most people don’t really care how big the LEDs inside their TV are, but if you’ve got a preference for very small ones, Philips’ new Mini LED 4K tellies should be right up your boulevard.

The Android-powered 9000 series comes in two sizes – 65in and 75in – so only those looking for whoppers need apply. While we don’t know how much they’re going to cost yet, the idea is that they’ll come in at less than the top-end OLEDs, but you still get Philips’ latest fifth-generation P5 processor inside, plus Ambilight tech beaming out from all four edges on the outside.

There are two different models in the 9000 series: the 9639 (pictured), which also comes with an integrated B&W soundbar that combines Dolby Atmos Elevation speakers with Tweeter-on-Top technology, and the 9506, which has to make do with ordinary 50W speakers, although there is a rear-mounted woofer with four passive radiators. Both support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR10+ Adaptive, which adjusts the picture based on the ambient light in the room.