eBay is giving you an extra 5% off Black Friday deals – here's how to claim it

eBay is making their Black Friday offers even better by taking an extra 5% off.
Black Friday is still a few days away, but that hasn’t stopped eBay not only offering some massive discounts, but then letting you take a further 5% off... 

The deals across tech on the site are already top notch, which is why taking this extra chunk of cash is crazy good value! 

If you’re in the market for new gadgets, eBay’s a good place to shop right now. 

How do you get this? Scroll down to find out... 

How do I get this deal?

To get an extra 5% off Black Friday offers, pick your deals and use the code “PICKME5” at checkout. You need to spend a minimum of £50 to get this discount and you can only use this code once, so choose wisely!  

You’ve got from now until 11am Monday 25th November to use it.