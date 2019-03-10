Drop everything and download: Wanna Kicks

Apple’s thinking behind AR largely aligns with lofty goals: helping people find their way in the wilderness; immersive entertainment; delving into a virtual cadaver, on your path to becoming a world-famous surgeon. Wanna Kicks is having none of that.

Instead, it reckons what people mostly want to do with AR is try on shoes. Because dealing with real shoes requires you fiddle around with laces, and pull the things on to your feet, Wanna Kicks does away with such hassles, taking footwear into the realm of the blissfully virtual.