Drop everything and download: Uno

Uno is a card game that involves matching cards from your hand with the last one played. You can match by number or colour but if you can’t go you have to pick a card up. The first person to get rid of all their cards wins. Simple, right?

The problem is there are also action cards that reverse the order of play, make the next player miss a go, or cause them to pick up two or more cards. These can also be played on top of each other, meaning the poor person who ends up picking up can find themselves with more cards than they can hope to get rid of.

The mobile version allows you to set up games against your friends, or it’ll match you with random opponents around the world if all your friends stopped talking to you because of how competitive you get when you play Uno.

Games are limited to three minutes, which rules out the possibility of the epic ebbs and flows you sometimes get in analogue games of Uno, but with various extra game modes that add more action cards or allow you to play in pairs, there’s plenty for die-hard fans to explore.