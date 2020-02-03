Drop everything and download: SpellTower+

Like the original SpellTower, this sequel has you find and tap out words that snake through a stack of letter tiles. When they disappear, gravity takes over.

In modes like Tower, you must choose wisely to make best use of your finite pile. Other modes add new rows of letters over time or for every move you make, gradually ramping up the tension as your stack approaches the red line of doom.

SpellTower+ adds to this foundation with bonus double-value tiles, double-speed modes, and the new Search game.