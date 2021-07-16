Drop everything and download: SNKRX

We at Stuff are big fans of snakes. That’s in part because most of us are based in the UK, which has precisely one venomous snake – and it’s only ever likely to bite you if you step on it. Still: snakes! And it’s World Snake Day, so surely time to celebrate!

Only Stuff is all about gadgets, not a publication focused on our slithery, hissy chums. Boo. But wait! Snake games surely give us an excuse! So let’s talk about SNKRX…