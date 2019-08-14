Drop everything and download: Sky Go

Sky Go is an app that lets you stream Sky TV on your phone or tablet (as long as you’re a subscriber, obvs) – but the latest version adds a number of features that you used to have to fire up the Sky Q app (or even the creaking old Sky+ one) in order to use.

Launch Sky Go at home and it’ll detect the box on your network, allowing you to use your phone or tablet to watch stuff that’s been recorded or downloaded to the box’s hard drive. Depending on the show, you can also save them offline to watch on the train. Handily, it’ll let you filter out anything on the box that doesn’t allow that.

You can also see what’s on now and later with a full TV guide, and, with the necessary package, you can browse and download from Sky’s exhaustive on-demand catalogue. Downloads remain on your device for a month before self-destructing.

The whole interface has also been revamped to match the menus on your Sky Q box, plus you can now manage which devices are authorised to use your Sky account without having to go to the website. Handy.