Drop everything and download: Retro Bowl

Put it this way: you won’t need all five of the free games it gives you to decide whether you’re going to unlock the full version of Retro Bowl. When you land a pass in the hands of a receiver there’s a real sense of satisfaction that just makes you want to play another game, while successfully deflecting a long kick off the inside of the upright with a ‘doink’ has the same effect (especially if it’s windy). It’s a feeling that will be very familiar for anyone who got addicted to New Star Soccer.

American football games are usually either too simple or far too complicated but Retro Bowl trims it down to its core parts without losing the subtleties that make the sport so compelling. You get to decide whether to kick the ball or go for it on fourth down, so while the off-pitch parts might lack a little depth in the long run, when it comes to gaining yards and scoring points it seems to strike an almost perfect balance.

The game’s old-skool look has been brilliantly realised too, right down to the menus and the option to turn on scanlines if you really complete the look.