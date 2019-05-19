Drop everything and download: Hour Blocks Day Planner

Launch the app and it presents every hour of the day as a slot you can fill – but only with a single event. Add something the app recognises – dinner; gym – and it’ll even add a little icon. Nice.

You can drag the blocks around, and load events from existing iOS calendars. What you can’t do is add more than one thing to any given hour.

The point is instead of trying to do 27 tasks at once, you give all of your attention to what’s important. In hourly chunks, for some reason. (To be fair, it works when you get into the swing of things.)