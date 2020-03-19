Drop everything and download: Football Manager 2020

If you have to ask that you’ve obviously never missed deadlines, ruined relationships or just stayed up all night in a quest for virtual football glory. Football Manager is the king of Ronseal-named Jose Mourinho simulators, although you don’t have to park any buses if you don’t want to.

With 116 leagues from 51 different nations, it’s got you covered whether you support Burnley, Brøndby or Bayern Munich. For a topical challenge, though, why not take charge of Korona Kielce in Poland’s Ekstraklasa?

It’s your job to get the team winning, but you’ll also have to deal with training, scouting, signings, and the academy, while also juggling any egos in the dressing room. Well it’s not like you’ve got much else to do right now, is it?