Drop everything and download: Byte

Remember Vine?

Without its six-second video loops the world might never have been introduced to the haunting Duck Army, Limmy’s Frosty Jack’s series, or this shocking revelation about what really powers Tesla’s Model S. When are you going to come clean, Elon Musk?

Vine shut down in early 2017 but its co-creator Dom Hofmann has spent the past couple of years working on a successor.

Byte, which launched on iOS and Android over the weekend, will be hoping to become the go-to place for short, quirky videos. But does it have enough to challenge TikTok, the app that has arguably filled the void left by Vine’s closure?