Drop everything and download: Bomb Chicken

Many are the famous videogame birds: kamikaze specimens in Angry Birds; that honking, nameless goose; whatever Tiki was supposed to be in New Zealand Story. But now we’ve a true feathered hero for our modern age: a chunky chicken that poops bombs.

And rather than merely add a kick to your breakfast, these eggy explosives are designed to help the chicken get to the bottom of the ultimate question: just what is the secret ingredient of a BFC burger’s strangely addictive sauce?