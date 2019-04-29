Drop everything and download: Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs

Before your Fortnites and your Clash of Clanseseses, there was Angry Birds.

The first mobile mega-hit has download figures in the billions – all because developer Rovio twigged what old-as-the-hills artillery games really needed was a ridiculous backstory and absurd cartoon characters.

Hence countless millions spending their spare moments catapulting deranged birds at ramshackle buildings housing egg-stealing pigs who were suddenly very much having second thoughts about their thievery.

Now Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs takes the game into the next dimension.