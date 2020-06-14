Dad’s got enough socks – get up to 25% off Bowers & Wilkins headphones instead

When you think of “Father’s Day,” what do you see? Chances are you treated him to a pair of socks (Argyle, if you’re feeling fancy) and a Moonpig card.

He’s already got plenty of fluffy feet covers, but fear not! If you did go down this road, Bowers & Wilkins is here to save the day. Because nothing says “I love you” more than some of the best headphones on the market.

From now until the 28th June, you can save big on some of their bestsellers!

You can get 25% off the fitness focused PI3. Built using soft-coated silicone for peak performance during the most strenuous of exercise, an eight-hour battery life keeps the crystal-clear audio quality going for ages. Plus, the microphone on the neck loop makes these a great all-in-one handsfree solution.

Down from £169.99 to £127.49. Get them here

Or maybe you want an over ear option, at which point the PX5s are a great starting point. A comfy set of Bluetooth headphones with adaptive noise cancellation tech and custom designed 35mm drivers for crystal clear sound with deep base and well-defined highs.

Down from £250 to £199. Get them here

And 20% off the beasty PX7 Noise Cancelling wireless over-ear headphones. With 46.3mm drivers, developed and tuned by the same people who perfected the speakers over at Abbey Road Studios, a lengthy 30-hour battery life and a seriously beautiful (and lightweight) carbon fibre design, these are a go to for any audiophile Dad.

Down from £349.99 to £279.99. Get them here

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a pair now before you miss out!