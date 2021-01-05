CES 2021 preview: the tech we’re most excited to see

Even the gadget world’s biggest annual show has had to adapt to the pandemic, so Sin City will be quiet during the week of CES. Instead, we’ll all be staring at screens - our own screens.

True, the impact of CES might be muted a bit given the switch to a streaming-only approach, but with more than 100 manufacturers set to share their wares - including TVs, laptops, headphones, and cameras - and the Samsung Galaxy S21 in the mix, we’re sure a lot of the expected excitement will still bleed through the stream.

CES starts on 11 January and we’ll be bringing you all of the latest news and announcements as they come. Here’s a look at what we expect to see next week, based on current teases and leaks as well as what’s happened at recent CES shows, and we’ll be updating this space as more details emerge.