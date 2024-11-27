Stuff

Canon’s best full-frame 8K camera is now a must-buy this Black Friday

Save over $1000 on the excellent Canon R5 mirrorless camera, capable of shooting 8K footage and up to 20 stills per second

Canon EOS R5 deal on pink and blue background

Photography enthusiasts, rejoice! Canon’s flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R5, is seeing a jaw-dropping 28-percent discount this Black Friday.

The Canon R5 (body only) was originally priced at $3899, but this powerhouse can now be yours for just $2799 – a saving of $1100 at Amazon US.

The Canon EOS R5 is a dream machine for photographers and videographers alike. At its heart is a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor, delivering stunning detail and colour accuracy for portraits, landscapes, and more. It’s not just about stills, though – the R5 sets the bar high with uncropped 8K DCI video at up to 30 fps. Whether you’re filming cinematic content or capturing split-second action, it’s a mirrorless camera doesn’t compromise.

Backing up its stellar imaging capabilities is Canon’s Digic X processor, enabling lightning-fast autofocus and continuous shooting at up to 20 frames per second. Pair that with 5-axis in-body image stabilisation for up to 8 stops of shake correction, and you’ve got smooth, sharp results every time.

The R5 also features a 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder – one of the sharpest in its class – alongside built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for seamless sharing and remote control. Encased in a lightweight magnesium alloy body, it’s rugged enough for the toughest shoots.

Canon EOS R5 on white background

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) | was $3899 | now $2799 | save $1100 at Amazon US

The Canon EOS R5 is a 45MP full-frame mirrorless camera with uncropped 8K video, lightning-fast autofocus, and 5-axis in-body stabilisation, making it perfect for both photography and cinematic videography.

Buy Now

This Black Friday deal makes one of the most advanced cameras on the market more accessible than ever. Whether you’re a professional seeking perfection or a hobbyist ready to elevate your game, the Canon EOS R5 is your ticket to unmatched quality – and at $2799, it’s an offer you won’t want to miss.

Is this actually a good deal?

Yes, absolutely. If you’ve been waiting to invest in Canon’s cutting-edge EOS R5, this Black Friday deal is a golden opportunity. We checked the price history using a trusted third-party tracking service, and the previous lowest price for this camera was $3699 back in September. That was already a decent discount from the regular $3899 price tag, but the current $2799 deal blows it out of the water.

This 28% discount marks the lowest price the Canon EOS R5 has ever been offered, making it a no-brainer for anyone serious about photography or videography. 

