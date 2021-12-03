Brilliant Bose 700 headphones now even cheaper than on Black Friday

This year’s Black Friday deals are over in name only, with fantastic holiday savings still to be had at a number of UK retailers – including a brilliant discount on premium Bose over-ear headphones that actually cheaper than they were on Black Friday!

Right now at Amazon, you can SAVE £130 on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, with these great cans available for just £219 instead of their much more extravagant RRP of £350.

That’s a huge price drop of over 35%, and what’s more, our price checking reveals that this is pretty much the cheapest the Bose 700s have ever been, beating their Black Friday and Cyber Monday price.

This is a brilliant offer for some of the very best headphones around. We awarded them a perfect 5/5 star score in our Bose 700 review gave them, saying that “as an all-rounder the 700s are hard to beat.”

That’s high praise indeed, and one feature we really loved was their new voice pickup system, which makes them the absolute best buy for anyone who makes a lot of calls.

Their sound quality is everything you’d expect from a brand like Bose, too, while we also noted that they boast “noise cancelling [that’s] as brilliant as ever, and now fully customisable.”

Whether you’re in the market yourself or going above and beyond this holiday season, grabbing the Bose 700s for just £220 is absolute steal – they’d make an especially great present for hybrid and remote workers but would suit just about anyone!

Not quite right? Check out our Christmas gift guide round-up for even more festive ideas.