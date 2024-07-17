Let’s face it, hair removal is awful. Shaving doesn’t last long enough, epilating is too painful, and professional laser treatment is expensive. After trying countless hair removal methods in my time as a gadget reviewer, I’ve found IPL to be the most effective and convenient solution by far.

If you’ve been considering getting one, the Braun IPL Silk-Expert Pro 5 is currently discounted by 51% for Amazon Prime Day, bringing the price down to £299.

If you don’t know what an IPL machine is, or how it works, they essentially use intense pulses of light to weaken hair follicles, reducing hair regrowth over time.

You can do it from the comfort of your own home, and, while not permanent, IPL can significantly reduce hair growth for a very long time (we’re talking multiple months, potentially even years).

It’s worth noting, however, that IPL only works for certain skin tones and hair types, so it’s important to check the device’s compatibility with your skin and hair before making a purchase to ensure effective and safe hair removal.

My wife has been using the Braun IPL machine featured in this Prime Day deal for some time now, and it’s become her preferred hair removal method.

The Silk-Expert Pro 5 is Braun’s flagship IPL device. It features a Skin Pro 2.0 sensor that automatically adapts to your skin tone, optimizing the power for the perfect balance between fast results and gentleness on the skin.

The device has three intensity modes to ensure your skin’s comfort and is capable of up to 125 flashes per minute.

This deal includes the Silk-Expert Pro 5 with a standard head, a precision head, a Venus razor, and a pouch.

Now, obviously, even with this big discount on the RRP, this IPL machine is still expensive. However, if you compare it to the ongoing expense of professional waxing or laser treatment, investing in an IPL machine is easily justified.

