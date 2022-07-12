Big discounts on Insta360 action cams this Prime Day

Action camera expert Insta360 has discounted some of its most popular models for Amazon Prime Day – including the quality-focused Insta360 One RS 1-inch Edition.

360-degree photos and videos are the firm’s speciality, but it knows a thing or two about capturing standard footage as well. The Insta360 One RS is the modular alternative to a GoPro with interchangeable lenses – meaning you can choose what sort of clips you’ll be capturing and swap accordingly, rather than have multiple action cams for different scenarios.

The firm is promising $30 / £28 off the Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition, 1-Inch Edition and 4K Edition, either when bought from Amazon or direct from Insta360.

Our pick has to be the Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition, which includes both a 4K boost lens and 5.7k 360 lens. On Amazon US it’s currently available for $500, a 9% saving over the usual $550 retail price. Here in the UK, customers see a similar discount, with prices starting at £472 – a 6% drop compared to the usual £500 asking price.

The 1-Inch Edition is currently only available directly from the Insta360 website, with prices starting from £472 / $520.

Insta360 One X2 – now £384 / $387

The pocket-friendly Insta360 One X2 is the latest generation of the model that made Insta360 a big name within the action camera world. It’s been discounted by 10% across the board this week, along with most of its accessories.

In the US, customers can pick one up for $387, a 10% discount compared to the usual $430 starting price. In the UK, you’ll need to pay £384 – again a 10% reduction versus the typical RRP of £429.

In our four star review, we said that “for creating quick, eye-catching clips for social media, the One X2 has all the angles covered” with hardware that’s lightweight, pocket-sized and tough.

Insta360 Go 2 32GB Edition – now £250 / $262

If you’re after something a little smaller, the Insta360 Go 2 claims to be the world’s most compact action cam. It weighs 27g but still manages to pack in a 1/2.3in image sensor that can shoot 1440p video. A box filled with magnetic accessories make it easy to fit just about anywhere, and image stabilisation algorithms should mean your footage looks smooth no matter how frantic the action gets.

The tiny cam has had its price slashed on both sides of the pond for Prime Day. Amazon US customers can pick one up for $262, a 15% reduction over the usual $309 retail price. In the UK, prices have dipped to £250, a 15% discount over the typical £295 asking price.

