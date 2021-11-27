These are the best Sonos Black Friday deals still live today

As has been the case for a few years, the Black Friday UK deals are set to keep flooding in all weekend long and through Cyber Monday on the 29th – and today it’s the turn of the best Sonos Black Friday deals to take centre stage.

Just look at this incredible deal featuring £50 off the all-new Sonos Beam 2 soundbar! Right now at AV specialist Richer Sounds, you can get the 2nd gen Beam for just £399 on offer – down from an RRP of £449 for a limited time.

The product is available in either black or white and is a real find this Black Friday, given the new Beam soundbar was only released in October 2021 – so take advantage of this great discount before the sale ends.

Among other things, the Beam 2 adds Dolby Atmos support to an already great and beautifully designed Sonos package. We gave it a flawless 5/5 star score in our Sonos Beam (2nd gen) review, so rest assured you’re getting some truly premium tech for your money.

Save £20 on the Sonos Roam portable Bluetooth speaker

The Sonos Beam portable Bluetooth speaker is currently £20 off as part of the Currys Black Friday sale

Elsewhere, you can also grab a handy £20 discount on the Sonos Roam at Currys. It’s the luxe audio manufacturer’s portable Bluetooth speaker, which gives it more widespread appeal than some of its other wares, which are part to a more closed Wi-Fi ecosystem.

It’s currently down to £159 from an RRP of £179, which is very reasonable for a product of this quality – we gave it a perfect 5/5 star score in our Sonos Roam review.

If that’s not quite right for you either, then there are plenty more places to go hunting for deals this weekend – there are some great eBay Black Friday deals still going strong, while Currys is running its hugely popular sale right through the 29th and Cyber Monday.

More from Currys: check out the full Currys sale here