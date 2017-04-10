The best camera deals - April 2017

Sony RX100 IV

Sony’s compact flagship has everything you could possibly want in a pocket rocket: big sensor, wide aperture, sturdy build quality and some superb features like high frame rate shooting, letting you record videos at insanely rapid speeds silky ultra slo-mo playback. It also delivers on the image quality side, whether you’re capturing stills or 4K videos – which is why we rate it as the best compact camera on the market right now.

Panasonic Lumix LX100

Yet another great Panasonic camera, the LX100 deserves a spot amongst the most capable compacts on the market. Even if you think 4K recording is a gimmick, the LX100's HD video capture and superb stills performance make it a star performer when it comes to the basics.

Nikon S7000

While many “compact” cameras are actually pretty chunky, the Nikon Coolpix S7000 is most definitely a pocket-sized shooter, but despite its diminutive size and weight it packs a 20x optical zoom lens, giving it more range than most of its pricier brethren. It also delivers excellent performance for its class and size.

Sony RX10 III

Like the RX100 IV, the RX10 III shoots high frame rate and 4K video, but it’s a much bigger and more flexible camera, sporting a larger, clearer OLED viewfinder and a giant barrel of a lens that gives it a 25x optical zoom (with a wide aperture through the whole range). Quite simply the best bridge camera you can buy.

Panasonic Lumix TZ100

The TZ100 hits all the main points on the compact wishlist – it’s small, it’s light, it’s got a nice 1in sensor and a more-than-respectable 10x zoom lens – but its handy viewfinder, solid build and ability to record 4K video clips elevate it above the pack. A great premium point-and-shoot for anyone travelling light.

Fujifilm X70

One of Fujifilm’s many beautifully retro-tinged cameras, the small but mighty X70’s large APS-C sensor gives it image quality on a par with many much larger DSLR and CSC cameras – so you can forgive it its lack of a viewfinder or zoom lens.

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 The FZ1000 is incredibly versatile – a single, fixed lens camera capable of shooting fantastic stills and video in almost any situation. If you’re about to head off on holiday and are looking for a do-it-all companion to document anything you might come across on your trip, from majestic vistas to scuttling insects, it’ll rise to the occasion nicely. Bridge cameras often feel like a compromise, but this one doesn’t – at least when it comes to everyday use. Yes, it’s the same as the Leica V-Lux, but at almost £300 (or a third) cheaper it feels worthy of an extra star in Stuff’s rating system. A brilliant bridge camera. Buy the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 here for £566 from Amazon

Sony Cyber-shot HX60V

The Sony Cyber-Shot HX60V is everything a compact camera should be. It's small of body but long of zoom, takes great pictures and offers as much or as little control as you want from it. All of which means that it'll be taking its predecessor's place at the top of our Top 10 compact cameras list.

Panasonic Lumix TZ57

Huge surprise here, folks: this is a small camera with a big zoom. While not as slinky as the Canon or Nikon snappers, the TZ57 will happily sit in an inner jacket pocket ready to be whipped out at a moment’s notice. The big differentiator with this camera is its LCD screen, which can be flipped up 180 degrees to face forwards. That means you can point both the TZ57’s lens and screen at your face at the same time and, in theory, take better self portraits. So if you’re someone who knows their “good” side from their bad, and has spent far too long perfecting their duckface, Panasonic’s is almost certainly the compact for you.

