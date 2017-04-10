The best camera deals - April 2017

The Summer holidays are soon approaching and now is an ideal time to pick up a sweet-ass camera deal. Here at Stuff we’ve been working to find the best offers around on our highest-rating tech, based on our Top 10 compact cameras and best SLR and system snappers.
If you like (a) digital photography and (b) saving a truckload of cash, you’re in for a treat, because we’ve rounded up ten money-saving deals on ten of the best cameras around – our top five compact point-and-shoot models and our top five system models.
Compact cameras deals
Sony’s compact flagship has everything you could possibly want in a pocket rocket: big sensor, wide aperture, sturdy build quality and some superb features like high frame rate shooting, letting you record videos at insanely rapid speeds silky ultra slo-mo playback. It also delivers on the image quality side, whether you’re capturing stills or 4K videos – which is why we rate it as the best compact camera on the market right now.
Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 Yet another great Panasonic camera, the LX100 deserves a spot amongst the most capable compacts on the market. Even if you think 4K recording is a gimmick, the LX100’s HD video capture and superb stills performance make it a star performer when it comes to the basics.
While many “compact” cameras are actually pretty chunky, the Nikon Coolpix S7000 is most definitely a pocket-sized shooter, but despite its diminutive size and weight it packs a 20x optical zoom lens, giving it more range than most of its pricier brethren. It also delivers excellent performance for its class and size.
Like the RX100 IV, the RX10 III shoots high frame rate and 4K video, but it’s a much bigger and more flexible camera, sporting a larger, clearer OLED viewfinder and a giant barrel of a lens that gives it a 25x optical zoom (with a wide aperture through the whole range). Quite simply the best bridge camera you can buy.
The TZ100 hits all the main points on the compact wishlist – it’s small, it’s light, it’s got a nice 1in sensor and a more-than-respectable 10x zoom lens – but its handy viewfinder, solid build and ability to record 4K video clips elevate it above the pack. A great premium point-and-shoot for anyone travelling light.
One of Fujifilm’s many beautifully retro-tinged cameras, the small but mighty X70’s large APS-C sensor gives it image quality on a par with many much larger DSLR and CSC cameras – so you can forgive it its lack of a viewfinder or zoom lens.
The FZ1000 is incredibly versatile – a single, fixed lens camera capable of shooting fantastic stills and video in almost any situation. If you’re about to head off on holiday and are looking for a do-it-all companion to document anything you might come across on your trip, from majestic vistas to scuttling insects, it’ll rise to the occasion nicely. Bridge cameras often feel like a compromise, but this one doesn’t – at least when it comes to everyday use. Yes, it’s the same as the Leica V-Lux, but at almost £300 (or a third) cheaper it feels worthy of an extra star in Stuff’s rating system. A brilliant bridge camera.
The Sony Cyber-Shot HX60V is everything a compact camera should be. It's small of body but long of zoom, takes great pictures and offers as much or as little control as you want from it. All of which means that it'll be taking its predecessor's place at the top of our Top 10 compact cameras list.
Huge surprise here, folks: this is a small camera with a big zoom. While not as slinky as the Canon or Nikon snappers, the TZ57 will happily sit in an inner jacket pocket ready to be whipped out at a moment’s notice. The big differentiator with this camera is its LCD screen, which can be flipped up 180 degrees to face forwards. That means you can point both the TZ57’s lens and screen at your face at the same time and, in theory, take better self portraits. So if you’re someone who knows their “good” side from their bad, and has spent far too long perfecting their duckface, Panasonic’s is almost certainly the compact for you.
System cameras deals
A beautifully built compact system camera that’s an absolute joy to use thanks to its control layout and fast, accurate focussing, the X-T2 also delivers fantastically detailed image quality with both photos and 4K videos. Definitely one of the best cameras you can buy, so why not pick it up at a bargain price?
This compact but tank-like 42.4MP full-frame camera really produces the photographic goods: whether it’s incredible colour fidelity and detail you’re after in a camera, or eye-popping low light performance, or super-fast and accurate autofocus, the A7R II steps up and delivers. Of course, you’ll have to pay a lot for that, so we’ve hunted down the best deal around.
While it’s not as portable or sleek as a compact system camera, this mid-range Canon DSLR feels effortless to use. Thanks to a superb range of focussing modes (all of which work like a charm), a helpfully swivelling touchscreen and excellent all-round image quality, we’d have no qualms about hefting the 80D around all day.
We reckon the X-T10 might just be the best pound-for-pound camera in the world, so being able to pick it up for less than its original £500 price…? Well, that’s an incredible bargain. It combines beautiful, sharp images with that lovely Fujifilm colour pop, thoughtful design and superb handling.
Canon’s pro-sumer camera is certainly not for photographic lightweights. With a full-frame sensor that packs an astounding 50MP, it’s capable of resolving insane levels of detail – but there’s a big asking price to pay. Thankfully, our deal manages to shave a decent amount off that. Well, every little helps, right?
