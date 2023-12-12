Huge Apple TV update rolling out with revamped apps and FaceTime

While everyone’s talking about Macs at the moment, Apple’s top streaming box is currently rolling out a major update. tvOS 17.2 packs some big software upgrades for the Apple TV, and it’s now available for you to upgrade.

Reports around a big software update coming to the Apple TV first started at Bloomberg. Analyst Mark Gurman reported that a new version of tvOS would give the streaming box a more centralised feel. The plan is to streamline Apple‘s own content with third-party content and apps into one main hub. This new hub would be defined by a new navigation menu in the sidebar, allowing you to easily switch between content. Another major feature is the ability to answer FaceTime calls from your TV. It uses the same tech as the macOS Continuity Camera feature, streaming the picture to your telly while using your iPhone camera.

And early betas of tvOS 17.2 have been out for a few weeks, which have shown a new navigation menu. There’s also a new section to integrate third-party channels, including your favourite streaming apps. In the update, you also get quicker access to search, a shortcut to the Watch Now page, a shortcut to Apple TV+, and access to your content library. Other changes include the axing of the ability to buy content from the old iTunes Stores, and an easier way to switch profiles.

As expected, the final version of tvOS 17.2 is ready for users. It’s currently rolling out as a software update. To upgrade, head to System > Software Update on your Apple TV.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home