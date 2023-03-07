Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus options

Between iPhone releases, Apple usually releases a new colour option to tide over customers to its latest smartphone line-up. And this year is no different, with a new yellow colour option for the latest iPhone. This bright new yellow option is available for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

Beyond the new colour, there are no other differences on these new iPhone models – it’s the same iPhone 14 we know and love. You’ll find the A15 Bionic chipset inside, and the iPhone 14 Plus has one of the longest-lasting batteries put into an iPhone. On the back is a dual-camera system, with a Face ID equipped selfie snapper on the front. Also on the front is a Super Retina SDR OLED display, which cranks up to 1200 nits of brightness.

New to the 14 series is Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. Both are potentially life-saving features for emergency situations, allowing you to access help when you need it. Plus, the devices both run iOS 16, Apple’s latest software. You’ll find plenty of new features, from access to fitness tracking to a new Action Mode for videos.

Tempted by the iPhone’s latest splash of paint? You can pre-order the new yellow iPhone 14 models from Friday (10 March), with the devices turning up at doorsteps the following week on 14 March. Those after the Pro models will be disappointed, as there are no new colour options available for these premium devices.