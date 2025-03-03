Apple M4 MacBook Air coming this week: here’s what to expect

The iPhone 16e just launched, and Apple is coming straight back at us with another launch this week. Announced by Tim Cook, a new Air device is coming this week. And it’s certainly the latest MacBook Air, updated with the M4 chipset – though there’s not too much else that’s new. We may also see a surprise refresh of the iPad Air this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple’s confirmation of the Air launch comes a day after Apple analyst Mark Gurman said that he expected the launch this week. The M4 chipset first arrived in May 2024 with the incredibly thin iPad Pro. It then started rolling out to other Macs and MacBooks in Apple’s line-up, and finally it’s the MacBook Air’s turn.

Per the recent MacBook Air releases, expect both a 13-inch and 15-inch model to hit the shelves. Assuming the Air comes with the same standard M4 chip as the base model Pro, we’ll get a 10-core CPU rather than an 8-core CPU as found on the M3 MacBook Air. You’ll also be able to spec the laptop up to 32GB of RAM rather than 24GB.

Thanks to the more efficient chipset, we also expect battery life to see an improvement of a couple hours. Also, some rumours suggest the $150/£150 nanotexture display option will make its way to the MacBook Air. This display coating makes the display matte, reducing glare from light. Personally, I think Apple may keep this as a “Pro” device feature, since its already on the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro – but we’ll find out this week.

Apple may also announce an update to the iPad Air, with either the M3 or M4 chip. There’s still some uncertainty around this, but stores are currently very low on stock. It would be the same deal as the MacBook Air – just the new chipset inside. A new iPad Air design was unveiled in 2024, so this won’t be changing yet. Whatever happens, we don’t have long to wait.