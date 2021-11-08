It’s been a couple of years in the making, but the otherwise excellent Honeywell Home T9 smart thermostat now has some much needed functionality in support for Apple HomeKit.

The brand has always made some of the most legit smart home gear around. In fact, its most comprehensive offering, the EvoHome, features in our guide to the best smart home systems.

But it’s safe to say that HomeKit support for the T9 is long overdue, especially as the older Lyric T5 has benefitted from the feature for some time now.

The newer T9 was the brand’s first thermostat to come with remote temperature senors, which in its case are capable of measuring humidity as well as the room temperature. In addition, they pick up both motion and presence, so you can set them to automatically turn on the heating when people are detected in a room. Pretty neat.

Now, the addition of HomeKit support means that you’ll be able to control the T9 using Siri or the Apple Home app, so you can do all your temperature tweaking with your voice and pretty much wherever you are. Amazon Alexa and Google Home are also supported.

The move comes at an opportune time, too, as Honeywell is one of main parties on-board with the new Matter smart home consortium, which is endeavouring to develop a common smart home standard. It’s expected to be finalised and launched next year.

Plus, the news comes just in time for the Black Friday 2021 sales, which are already hotting up as online retailers like Amazon and others start dropping bargains earlier than ever before.