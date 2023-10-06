Looking for an Amazon Echo Show 15 deal? You’re in the right place. With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event kicking off, now is the cheapest time to buy Amazon’s big-screened Alexa-toting display.

Normally available for $280/£270, Amazon has discounted its picture frame-like screen by more than 25% in the US and UK. In other words, you can pick up an Amazon Echo Show 15 for the much more palatable price of $185 in the US and £200 in the UK. That’s a saving of 33% and 26% respectively, saving you around $95 and £70 in the process.

Amazon Echo Show 15 Deal

With a picture-frame aesthetic, the Echo Show 15 can be stood up on any surface you fancy, thanks to a (separately-sold) stand. Mount it on a wall though, and it’ll seamlessly blend into its surroundings, with the ability to swivel between portrait and landscape modes as well.

Its 15.6in Full HD display offers a spacious home for Alexa-powered widgets, which include sticky notes, shopping lists, and schedules. And while its 5MP camera isn’t the sharpest in the Echo Show line-up, it’s still good enough for some clever facial recognition, which means family members will see reminders that are relevant to them.

Echo Show 15 not quite what you’re looking for? Want Alexa skills on a smaller, screen-less device? You’re in luck — Amazon has also discounted its Echo Dot smart speaker, plus a bunch of other Alexa devices. Additional deals are also due, and we’ll be picking out all of the top offers here.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.