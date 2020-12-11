9 must-see trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2020

It’s that time of year again: The Game Awards 2020, also known as winter E3 or the show that spends most of its time on big game announcements and teasers.

That’s OK. We all know what to expect, and time and again The Game Awards delivers with big reveals and entertaining moments. If you didn’t catch the show last night, which aired overnight UK time, we’ve got you covered. Here are the must-see trailers from the show.