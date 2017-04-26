7 things you need to know about Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty, Medal of Honor, and other shooters seemed to mine World War II for all of its major moments a decade ago, which is at least partially why Activision's series imagined up new conflicts to portray instead. But now, after all these years away and with fresher tech, it's time for another excursion.

Based on what was shown today in the live stream, we will definitely storm Omaha Beach at Normandy in what will surely be the most immersive and unsettling D-Day recreation to date. You will also help liberate Paris and participate in the Battle of the Bulge.

If it's an iconic World War II event, then we'll probably play through it here. While the main storyline takes place in the European theater between 1944 and 1945, the campaign will also include key moments from between 1940 and 1944 to help set the stage.

Oh, and one interesting note: health won't regenerate anymore, and you'll have to get an assist from a medic to get back in fighting shape. That's a surprising twist for the series.