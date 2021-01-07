5 things you need to know about Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup

CES 2021 is just days away, but Samsung has already gotten the jump on this year’s streaming-only tech show, spilling the beans on its new TV lineup a few days early.

Samsung’s 2021 TV offerings pivot towards dazzling-looking screen advances, with an array of Neo QLED sets with Mini LED and even more impressive Micro LED screens on the horizon. And that’s not all, thanks to an array of new Lifestyle TVs to join the intriguing Frame model.

If you’re eyeing a new screen for your space in 2021, then you’ll want to see what Samsung has cooking in the months ahead. Here’s what you need to know.