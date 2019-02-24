5 things you need to know about the dual-screen LG V50 ThinQ 5G

On its own, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G looks much like other flagship Android phones these days: glossy build, notch at the top, bit of a chin. But the V50 has a trick that we haven't seen on phones in a long, long time: an optional, attachable second screen.

When snapped on, the second screen makes the V50 ThinQ look a bit like a feature phone from the mid-aughts – but, you know, with touchscreens instead. Folded over, it's like a cover case for phone, but opening it up reveals the add-on screen. Note that the added 6.2in OLED screen is only at 1080p resolution, while the phone's own OLED panel is a 6.4in Quad HD screen.

Why would you need a second screen for your phone? Good question. LG says it'll have advantages for games, with the ability to have controls on the bottom while the game is on the top, or that you could browse the internet on one screen while watching a video on the other. Presumably, you'll be able to type on the bottom screen while browsing at the top.

The screens can be used independently from one another when attached, but note that the second screen draws power from the V50 ThinQ – so this Nintendo DS homage is bound to be a battery drain.