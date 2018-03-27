5 things you need to know about Apple's new cheaper iPad (2018)

Last year's core 9.7in iPad hit the sweet spot for a lot of tablet buyers, offering solid power and capabilities at a reasonable price – but it lacked some features.

One of the biggest omissions was support for the impressive Pencil stylus, but now Apple is letting entry-level buyers scribble with the best of them with today's announcement and release of the new iPad (2018). Pencil usage is one of the biggest enhancements, but the refreshed iPad also packs in more power behind the scenes.

It's part of Apple's big education push, as unveiled at a high school in Chicago today, but the new iPad should be plenty appealing for anyone who wants a larger touch device without spending several hundred quid. Here are the five biggest things we learnt today about Apple's updated tablet.