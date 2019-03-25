5 things you need to know about Apple TV+ and the new TV app

The Apple TV is Apple's diminutive streaming box, which puts TV show, movies, games, and more on your flat screen. Apple TV+, on the other hand, is Apple's new Netflix rival.

Well, sort of. We don't think that Apple TV+ plans to stock up on loads of series of old telly and so-so films, but like Netflix's push into original content, Apple will stock its own service with an array of fresh, exclusive series and documentary films from some of Hollywood's most notable creators.

Additionally, Apple is also upgrading its TV app with the ability to buy channel subscriptions within – and it'll put the app on a whole bunch of non-Apple devices and in dozens of new countries, too. Here's everything you need to know about TV from today's big Apple event.