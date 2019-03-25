Apple News+ is a subscription service that now includes digital magazines

It’s the big Apple event today, and Tim App..Cook began by talking about the company’s revamped Apple News service. Apple News+, which launches today in the US and later in the year in the UK, is a subscription service that integrates magazines into your aggregated newsfeed. Apple confirmed that some of the biggest magazines in the world will be included (some of them nearly as interesting as Stuff) and they'll feature slick animated covers. Apple News+ will cost $10 a month (a lot less than it would cost to buy every featured mag individually), so Readly subscribers will have a decision to make when it arrives here.