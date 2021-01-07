5 things we love from JBL’s CES shindig

The world of true wireless in-ears is arguably even more crowded than the cans, but JBL has got a new pair ready to fight for space.

The Tour Pro+ buds (US$199.95, due May) come in a charging case that means you get a total playtime of 32 hours, although they won’t last quite as long with the active noise-cancelling turned on. 6.8mm dynamic drivers push the sound into your lugs rather than keeping it out, plus there’s an app that helps you find the perfect fit by measuring how much air leaks out when you’ve got them in.

JBL also unveiled the slightly cheaper Live Pro+ (US$179.95), which still come with ANC but only last 28 hours, and the more gym-friendly Reflect Mini NC (US$149.95) in-ears.