100 greatest gadgets of 2017, DJI Spark tested and the best budget phones in September's Stuff magazine – out now!

There’s just too much choice in life, whether we’re talking ice cream flavours or TV channels. But in terms of gadgets releasing in 2017, we thought we’d do you a favour and pick out the absolute best buys of the year.

From the best kitchen gadgetry to tech toys that will appease your inner child, there’s something here for everyone. Birthday gift hunts will never be difficult again with this handy guide. Although you’ll likely be tempted to buy everything for yourself – we know we were.