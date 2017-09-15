Corduroy, a beard and thick-rimmed glasses. It’s as much the uniform of Hackney on a Friday afternoon as it is the stereotypical audiophile these days.

But hi-fi itself has been celebrating a similar resurgence of late. As the renewed interest in vinyl shows, caring about how your music sounds is cool again, and hi-fi manufacturers are taking note.

Traditional hi-fi company Naim is one of them. It’s already cracked the mainstream with its excellent Mu-So and Qb wireless speakers, but now it’s tackling a more traditional hi-fi area, with a modern twist.

The Uniti Atom is a stylish music streaming system – a just-add-speakers, one-box-does-it-all bit of kit that’ll transform your music listening, and look good while it does. It doesn’t come cheap, but with a performance as good as this, you shouldn’t expect it to.