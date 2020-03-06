Most budget smartphones sport a basic plastic frame to keep costs low, and Motorola doesn’t buck that trend with the G8 Power. That shiny finish will scratch up a storm over time, but at least you get a simple transparent cover shoved in the box to help keep it looking good. That’ll also prevent your greasy prints from covering the handset, although the dark finish helps out there too. You can grab the Moto G8 Power in either black or dark blue, so maybe look elsewhere if you’re into bright rainbow colours.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this blower is also a proper handful at 6.4-inches and almost 200g. Even with fairly skinny bezels surrounding that screen, the Power would be a struggle to use one-handed without a bit of help. Thankfully Motorola has thrown in a desktop-shrinking one handed mode, while you can also drag down the notifications bar by swiping that rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

Good news if you live here in Blighty, too. The Moto G8 Power is IP52 splash resistant, so you can happily use it out in the middle of a rainstorm. As I have, several times.